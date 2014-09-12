Tattoos

Do You Let Employees Show Their Tattoos? Starbucks Doesn't - But That May Change.

Starbucks has long had a strict policy against visible tattoos. But, in a few weeks that may change.

This week, the coffee chain said it is taking a second look at its tattoo policy as it revisits its worker dress code, reports USA Today. A policy update is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Employees have been pushing for Starbucks to allow them to show off their tattoos and fulfill the hipster barista stereotype for some time. A Coworker.org petition on the topic has gained 22,608 signatures. 

"I believe tattoos are a simple form of self-expression and as long as they aren't offensive or explicit, I think we should be able to show off our artwork proudly," reads the petition, created by Kristie Williams. "Being able to show off our tattoos lets us connect with our customers in more ways than we already do."

As more companies emphasize creativity and individuality, dress codes at work have gone from buttoned up to super chill. A company with strict bans on tattoos or other forms of self-expression risks alienating independent-minded employees with the option to work at a hip startups that will embrace their artistic urges. Then again, some companies may want employees to fit a certain, "professional" image – that doesn’t include full tattoo sleeves.

Are visible tattoos allowed at your workplace? Do you think they should be? Answer our poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

