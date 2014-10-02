SEO Tips

7 Marketing Alternatives to SEO (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Search engine optimization doesn’t have to require hefty expenditures. You can boost your company’s visibility on the web with a strategic, multi-faceted approach.

The great thing about this digital age is that we don’t have to wait for someone else to tell our story. Think of your organization not only as a provider of goods and services, but also as its own best content generator.

This fantastic infographic gives some tips to help you consider some alternatives to spending your marketing budget on SEO:

