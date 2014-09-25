Shark Tank

Shark Tank Star Daymond John Says Never Make This Common Mistake When Pitching Investors

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

If you’re lucky enough to strut down Shark Tank’s infamous hallway -- or to pitch your startup in front of potential investors anywhere -- be confident, not cocky and be ready to bare your warts, so to speak.

Daymond John, the popular startup pitch show’s resident branding expert, says pretending that your brand is spotless, like it’s never seen hard times, is the fastest way to shoot your pitch in the foot. And your chance at investor cash, too.

Related: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Pitching Investors

The serial investor and Shopify brand ambassador told Entrepreneur.com that “sounding too perfect” is the biggest and most common mistake he sees entrepreneurs make when they pitch their products and business concepts. You’ll be more likely to score his venture dollars -- or any potential investor’s -- if you suck it up and talk openly about the mistakes you’ve made along the bumpy road of entrepreneurship, he says. Be real.

“Don’t make your pitch, or your brand backstory, sound all rosy because I don’t care what brand you look at or how big they are now, all of us know that times have not been great all of the time,” he says. “If you can’t come clean and tell investors how and why you failed, that raises a red flag. They need to see that you learned from it and came back stronger.”

John knows quite a bit about the “bad times” that can go hand-in-hand with launching a fledgling brand. Times were anything but rosy for the former Red Lobster waiter in the late 1980s and early 1990s, back when he was hustling hand-sewn wool FUBU hats between shifts on the streets of Hollis, Queens.

Related: When Pitching, Use Subtlety to Lure Investors

Strapped for cash, John failed to successfully launch his inaugural hip-hop fashion line three times. In 1992, he and his three co-founders finally got it off the ground and, not long after, into the mainstream thanks to big publicity boosts from rappers like LL Cool J and the late Notorious B.I.G. FUBU was reborn as FB Legacy in 2010.

John is an open book about his business failures. If you tell the truth about yours, even the ugly truth, he says investors will be more likely to believe in you and to bet their money on your brand.

To see John field startup pitches, check out the Season Six premiere of Shark Tank this Friday, Sept. 26 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on your local ABC station. 

Related: Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec: Don't Ever Expect a 'Balanced Life'

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal Top 5 Tips to Make Your Business Famous

Shark Tank

What You Can Learn from 'Shark Tank' Contestants' Successes (and Failures)

Shark Tank

Those Deals You See Entrepreneurs Celebrating on 'Shark Tank' Don't Always Come to Pass