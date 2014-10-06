Listen and Learn From These 9 Emerging Entrepreneurial Podcasters

October 6, 2014 5 min read

Smart entrepreneurs have learned that effectively multi-tasking is a myth. That is, however, unless you’re listening to a podcast while you’re exercising or running errands.

Podcasts have been around for years , but since creation of the iPhone, and the explosion of social media, they have changed the way we consume audio content.

These days you can download a podcast app on your favorite smart phone, and have a wealth of information that will help grow your business. Fresh ideas, new ways of marketing and inspiration from fellow entrepreneurs are waiting for you through today’s podcasts.

This is a list of emerging podcasts, not yet well known, that provide valuable content for entrepreneurs with every episode. I specifically looked for shows that have fresh guests, not the entrepreneurs we normally hear from in the top-rated podcasts that we avid podcast listeners cab recite from memory.

Here are nine emerging entrepreneurial podcasts that you should be listening to.

1. Starve the Doubts by Jared Easley

Jared does a great job of mixing well-known entrepreneurs with up and comers. He makes it even better with entertaining and original questions. Doubt is something every entrepreneur struggles with, so this podcast is a must-listen. The audio quality is superb, the guests are inspiring and the topics help you starve your doubts. You’ll want to subscribe ASAP. Many podcasters consider Jared a leader in the modern podcast movement. He even gets mentions from top entrepreneurs, such as Chris Brogan.

2. The Sales Evangelist by Donald Kelly

Your business lives or dies by the sales, and that’s where the Sales Evangelist comes in. Donald interviews entrepreneurs who have cracked the “sales code.” Whether it’s online or off, Donald has your sales training covered. Donald isn’t teaching theories. He has the real life experience to back it up what he’s saying.

3. The Brand You Podcast by Mike Kim

Building your brand is an important part of entrepreneurship, and we are the brand. Mike Kim helps entrepreneurs build a brand that expands their reach, impact and bottom line. In each episode you hear a real person behind the microphone who struggles just as we do. You really connect with Mike, his guests and the topics.

4. Smart Time Online by John Dennis

This podcast is the jack-of-all-trades for entrepreneurs. From topics like SEO, writing sales copy, blogging tips, email marketing and host of other topics, John has you covered. He also brings on guests from time to time that add to experience and knowledge.

5. Get In the Lab by Kevin Vu and Megan Panqan

Starting a business is hard. Starting a business with your spouse takes a strong entrepreneur. This is a raw and uncensored podcast from a couple that mixes business and their relationship. The honesty is refreshing, the content is relevant and the takeaways are inspiring. This is one podcast you can enjoy on your own and with your partner.

6. Marketing Access Pass by Anthony Tran

This is your go-to podcast for marketing and building an online business. Anthony has an amazing gift for breaking down complex topics so entrepreneurs can take immediate action. This podcast consistently delivers.

7. Rhodes to Success by Jessica Rhodes

Jessica Rhodes is the owner of a business that helps connect entrepreneurs with podcasts for interviews. This gives her the inside scoop, locking in interviews with entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game. The podcast is new and the line up is an entrepreneurial dream team. Jessica’s bubbly personality makes this a great podcast.

8. Wow Small Business Show by Bryan Orr

This podcast is dedicated to helping equip the small business owner with all the tools they need to grow their business. If you are a business owner in the “trenches,” this podcast will give you fresh ideas to take escape. There’s a little something for every entrepreneur in this podcast.

9. Latiniza Digital (in Spanish) by Laura Elgueta

With Spanish being the second most used language in the United States, I would be remiss to leave out a Spanish speaking podcast. Laura is a wife, mother and entrepreneur who has an amazing perspective on balancing business with life. She delivers tips on balance in your business. If you speak Spanish, you’ll get a lot of value from this podcast.

Many experts believe podcast is still in its infancy, which is great news for content-hungry entrepreneurs. These podcasts have everything you need to grow your business, without giving you the same 20 guests you hear on the top rated podcasts. Mix it up and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

