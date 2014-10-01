My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kickstarter

Kickstarter Co-Founder's Next Chapter: A Nonprofit Discovery Platform

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kickstarter Co-Founder's Next Chapter: A Nonprofit Discovery Platform
Image credit: Dollar a Day
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

If you had to name five quality nonprofit organizations, other than the Red Cross, could you? That’s exactly the point behind Kickstarter co-founder Perry Chen’s newest venture, Dollar a Day, which launches today.

Dollar a Day is a subscription-based donation service meant to bring awareness and support to a host of nonprofits. Every day, members receive a newsletter featuring a nonprofit and a short description of its mission. Everyone who is registered as a contributing member automatically donates $1 to each nonprofit each day, regardless of the nonprofit, for a total monthly charge of $30. People can opt to receive the daily email without choosing to donate, instead using the service as an information discovery platform.

Why You Should Never Cross Your Arms Again

Dollar A Day homepage
Image credit: Dollar A Day

Related: 6 Ways to Do Well by Doing Good

Nonprofits featured on Dollar a Day will fall into one of six buckets: education, health, economic development, arts and culture, environment, and human rights. The next 60 nonprofits slated to be featured will be presented on the website. The nonprofits are chosen for their innovative approach to solving issues that don’t traditionally get enough attention.

Today, for its kickoff, Dollar a Day is featuring a nonprofit called ShelterBox, an organization that delivers customized aid boxes to people devastated by natural disasters.

Related: Social Entrepreneurship Has Unexpected Benefits for the Bottom Line

Donations are processed by the fundraising technology suite of services Network for Good, which charges a 4 percent transaction charge. Dollar a Day has an option for donating members to pay more than a dollar each day to offset the transaction costs.

Chen, the biggest name connected with the project, is also one of three founding members of the donation-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and currently serves as its chairman of the board. He worked with five other people to launch Dollar a Day, which is itself a nonprofit, every Monday for a year. Two people will be devoted to Dollar a Day full time, and the rest of the organization will be managed through donated time, between five and 10 hours per week, by the board members.

Related: 3 Ways to Remain Dedicated to Your Mission

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Kickstarter

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

Kickstarter

This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Kickstarter

Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.