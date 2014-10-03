Steve Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Won't Play Steve Jobs in Upcoming Biopic. Who Should Take His Place?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Steve Jobs biopic, based on Walter Isaacson's biography and adapted by Aaron Sorkin, is still in the works.

But Leonardo Dicaprio, who was in in talks to play Jobs, has bowed out of the project due to a scheduling conflict, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Who will step in and play the iconic Apple co-founder? On the shortlist, according to the outlet, is Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Affleck (Although there may be a scheduling conflict there, too: Affleck just signed on to play the lead The Accountant, an upcoming thriller.)

Related: Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

But are any of these A-listers right for the role? They certainly bring serious acting chops to the table (OK most of them do -- jury's still out on Affleck), but none of them look much like the late, great, controversial tech icon.

Who, then, is perfect for the part? Vote below, or -- if we've somehow overlooked the obvious choice -- let us know in the comments.

Leonardo DiCaprio Won't Play Steve Jobs in Upcoming Biopic. Who Should Take His Place?

Images from Shutterstock

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

What You Can Learn From Steve Jobs About Distorting the Truth to Advance Your Vision

Steve Jobs

An Error-Ridden Job Application Steve Jobs Handwrote in 1973 Sold for 6 Figures at Auction

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Shares the Secrets to Successful Team Leadership in This Throwback Video