How Brands Can Win With Snapchat
Brands and publishers are finally starting to use Snapchat effectively, which begs the question: How?
A recent ONA14 session from Washington Post digital editor Masuma Ahuja gained a ton of attention, including a piece from Poynter that breaks down some of the highlights. Here are a few key takeaways:
- You can’t engage on Snapchat the same way you would on Twitter or Instagram.
- Sound like people talk on Snapchat.
- Keep it short and keep it visual.
- When you plan to take users’ snaps and turn them into curated content, let them know exactly what you plan to do.
- Snap back.
Check out Ahuja’s tips in this video as well: