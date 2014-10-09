How Brands Can Win With Snapchat

October 9, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Brands and publishers are finally starting to use Snapchat effectively, which begs the question: How?

A recent ONA14 session from Washington Post digital editor Masuma Ahuja gained a ton of attention, including a piece from Poynter that breaks down some of the highlights. Here are a few key takeaways:

You can’t engage on Snapchat the same way you would on Twitter or Instagram.

Sound like people talk on Snapchat.

Keep it short and keep it visual.

When you plan to take users’ snaps and turn them into curated content, let them know exactly what you plan to do.

Snap back.

Check out Ahuja’s tips in this video as well: