How Brands Can Win With Snapchat

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Brands and publishers are finally starting to use Snapchat effectively, which begs the question: How?

A recent ONA14 session from Washington Post digital editor Masuma Ahuja gained a ton of attention, including a piece from Poynter that breaks down some of the highlights. Here are a few key takeaways:

  • You can’t engage on Snapchat the same way you would on Twitter or Instagram.
  • Sound like people talk on Snapchat.
  • Keep it short and keep it visual.
  • When you plan to take users’ snaps and turn them into curated content, let them know exactly what you plan to do.
  • Snap back.

Check out Ahuja’s tips in this video as well:

