Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

If you find yourself in a little mid-week or mid-day slump, take a few moments to re-energize yourself with these inspiring quotes from some of the world’s greatest thinkers. Sometimes, all it takes is a little reminder to boost your spirits and refocus your day.

"Happiness is an attitude. We either make ourselves miserable, or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same." -- Carlos Castaneda

"When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us." -- Helen Keller

"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself, any direction you choose." -- Dr. Seuss

"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do." -- Steve Jobs

"Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, you ought to set up a life you don’t need to escape from." -- Seth Godin

"The problem with the rat race is that even if you win, you’re still a rat." -- Lily Tomlin

"A man should never neglect his family for business." -- Walt Disney

"Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours per day that were given to Helen Keller, Pasteur, Michelangelo, Mother Teresa, Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Albert Einstein." -- H. Jackson Brown Jr.

"Someone once told me that 'time' is a predator that stalks us all our lives. But I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment because it will never come again." -- Jean-Luc Picard

"It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." -- Charles Darwin

"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work." -- Thomas Edison

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take." -- Wayne Gretzky

"Do or do not. There is no try." -- Yoda

"Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it." -- Chinese Proverb

"Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. Thoughts are things! And powerful things at that, when mixed with definiteness of purpose, and burning desire, can be translated into riches." -- Napoleon Hill "You are not your resume, you are your work." -- Seth Godin "Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." -- Theodore Roosevelt "Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there." -- Will Rogers "Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games." -- Babe Ruth "If you work just for money, you’ll never make it, but if you love what you’re doing and you always put the customer first, success will be yours." -- Ray Kroc "When writing the story of your life, don't let anyone else hold the pen." -- Harley Davidson

"A professional is someone who can do his best work when he doesn't feel like it." -- Alistair Cook

"Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present." -- Jim Rohn "Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude." -- Thomas Jefferson "I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." -- Michael Jordan "People inspire you or they drain you -- pick them wisely." -- Hans F. Hansen

"The Pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails." -- John Maxwell "Whether you think you can or whether you think you can’t, you’re right!" -- Henry Ford "When you change your thoughts, you change your world." -- Norman Vincent Peale "A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." -- Mahatma Gandhi "There are two primary choices in life: to accept conditions as they exist, or accept the responsibility for changing them." -- Denis Waitley

I hope you find these quotes as inspiring as I find them. Let me know your thoughts and also please share your favorite inspirational quote in the comments below.

