My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Businesses Die in Obscurity. Do All You Can to Gain Attention.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
International Sales Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs must know that businesses fail because they don’t get attention. If you want to succeed and grow your business, your sales revenue and your brand, you must get attention. 

What do I mean by attention? I am talking about generating enough awareness that you and your company own the market. Obscurity kills businesses. There are plenty of solid ideas and great products out there. Most don’t know how to get attention and so they disappear. There are also some weaker products and services being sold. When you look closely, those people, products and services are committed to getting attention. Money follows attention.

Related: 2 Rules for Engineering Exceptional Upsides

To be successful in creating attention you need to be able to answer these two questions:

1. How far will you go to get attention?
2. How frequent will you be in your attempts?

Over the last five years, I have worked hard to get the right kind of attention. I have used radio, TV, advertising and social media. I’ve posted over 1,000 videos on YouTube and written thousands of blogs, strategies and posts on other social mediums. I also recently launched Whatever It Takes Network, a digital platform with video programming intended to help people with their businesses and life. It takes work and the willingness to try new things, learn what works and what doesn’t, make improvements and move forward.

I have found that "creativity follows commitment" so make sure you commit first, then worry about content. To me, quantity is more important than quality in the beginning because you aren’t going to figure out the quality without the quantity. The quality will not matter if you don’t push content frequently enough to get results.

If you’re out there all the time, you’re going to get more and more eyes. When you have something to offer, offer it. Repeat it over and over. 

Related: Grow Your Business a Thousandfold in One Year With Content Marketing

In every communication, my goal is to create an effect with the recipient of that message. It is very important to vary the content and be informative, but most importantly, I must entertain. Think about what catches your eye. What makes you read or watch one thing over another? Communicate to others with that in mind. What will make them stop what they are doing and pay attention to you?

Understand that your customer is oblivious to you and overwhelmed with content. To cut through the clutter you must entertain. My friend, Gary Vaynerchuk, says in his book, Jab Jab Jab Right Hook, “if you are going to interrupt people’s entertainment, you better be entertaining.”

You must get sold and have total belief in your business. Think of it as your ethical duty to tell as many people as possible about what you do so you can help them.

Most entrepreneurs struggle with getting attention because they are afraid of how they may be perceived by others. The marketplace doesn’t reward those who play it safe and coast under the radar.

Get attention for who you are, what you know and what your business has to offer. Someone who isn’t afraid to get attention will push past you and leave you in the dust. Get known, your business’ survival depends on it.

Related: Reaching Customers and Boosting Sales: The Anatomy of Content Marketing (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

No Money? No Problem. 30 Low Budget Marketing Ideas for Your Business

Marketing

3 Major Marketing Trends to Look Out for in 2019

Marketing

4 Strategies to Supercharge Your Online Marketing