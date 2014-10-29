Innovation

BlackBerry CEO: Don't Be Tempted By Trendy, Popular Phones. Buy Ours Instead.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

Kim Kardashian, this one's for you.

BlackBerry executive chair and CEO John Chen has written an open letter to loyal BlackBerry users (current and former), basically pleading with them to forget those shiny iPhones and buy a freakin' BlackBerry phone already. 

OK, that might be an exaggeration. But not by much.

"It’s tempting in a rapidly changing, rapidly growing mobile market to change for the sake of change – to mimic what’s trendy and match the industry-standard, kitchen-sink approach of trying to be all things to all people," Chen wrote in the letter published today on BlackBerry's blog. "But there’s also something to be said for the classic adage, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it."

In other words, please don't buy an iPhone 6 or the latest Android phone. Instead, try the forthcoming BlackBerry Classic. 

By "classic," BlackBerry apparently means throwback. Specific details about the phone aren't clear yet, though Chen says it will come with a top row of navigation keys and a trackpad, a larger and sharper screen, a "growing" app catalogue, and it will run on the BlackBerry 10 operating system.

BlackBerry, of course, was a smartphone pioneer, but saw it's market share eaten by Apple and Google. Not too long ago, BlackBerry released the awkwardly shaped BlackBerry Passport phone.

Related: The Passport Is Not the BlackBerry You're Looking For

"We also recognize that a lot of you continue to hang on to your Bold devices because they get the job done, day in and day out – just like you," Chen wrote. 

Overexposed reality star Kim Kardashian recently said at a tech conference that she is still in love with her discontinued BlackBerry Bold, adding that it is her “heart and soul.” Kardashian apparently keeps three in her room at all times and if one breaks she immediately searches eBay for a replacement.

Perhaps that was a coincidental plug for BlackBerry and nothing more ...

Related: Kim Kardashian Apparently Wants to Buy BlackBerry, and Thinks Twitter Is the New Google

In his letter, Chen continued to blast the competition while trumpeting the BlackBerrys of yore. "Innovation is a word that gets used too often and carelessly. Innovation is not about blowing up what works to make something new – it’s about taking what works and making it better. ... You don’t reinvent yourself every day; you take what you learned yesterday and sharpen it today. You drive change – often on your terms, but sometimes not. That you keep going regardless is what distinguishes you as a grown-up. You’re in it for the long haul. So is BlackBerry."

So, if Classic BlackBerry is your thing, you can sign up for more details once it becomes available. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation

5 Ways to Inspire Creativity and Innovation in Your Employees

Innovation

50 Game-Changing Innovations in Robotics, Home Technology and Medicine