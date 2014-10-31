Seth Rogen in Talks to Play Steve Wozniak to Christian Bale's Steve Jobs in Upcoming Movie

October 31, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The hype surrounding the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic continues to escalate (and we're loving every minute of it).

We know, somewhat definitively, that Christian Bale will play Jobs. And now comes word that Seth Rogen – of Superbad, The Green Hornet and This Is the End fame – is "being eyed" to play Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in the Danny Boyle-directed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the outlet reports that negotiations haven't begun yet -- it isn't even clear if Rogen has officially been offered the part -- the role is already listed on the actor's IMDb page.

Related: Here's Everything We Know About the Steve Jobs Biopic So Far

As we've noted before, the still untitled film -- which is based on Walter Isaacson's biography -- is shaping up to be a very odd beast. According to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Moneyball) the film won't follow a traditional narrative trajectory but will instead take place in just three scenes, all of which play out backstage, in real time, before Apple product launches.

Along with Rogen, Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, The Tree of Life) is reportedly in talks to join the film's cast, although it's unclear who she will play (perhaps Jobs' wife, Lauren Powell Jobs)?

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio Won't Play Steve Jobs in Upcoming Biopic. Who Should Take His Place?

Tell us: What do you think? Is Seth Rogan cut out to play Steve Wozniak?