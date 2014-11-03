My Queue

Infographics

12 Facts About the Human Brain That Will Make Your Marketing More Successful (Infographic)

12 Facts About the Human Brain That Will Make Your Marketing More Successful (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Humans will remember something longer if it made them feel rather than think. They gravitate towards provocative images -- think food, sex and danger. They’re drawn toward images of faces. The color yellow puts them on edge.

Understanding how the human brain works is fascinating, but it’s also good business.

Marketing campaigns rooted in neurology are more likely to get and hold attention. And in the attention economy we are living in, where consumers have access to more emails and tweets than they could ever manage to read and digest fully, being able to get and hold attention is what separates the wheat from the chaff. That’s what gets consumers to spend.  

If you are looking to get more of your marketing efforts seen, then have a look at this infographic, embedded below, generated by Nashville, Tenn.-based Emma, an email-marketing software provider. The infographic highlights 12 biological trigger mechanisms that make the human brain light up.

Have a look and use these insights to improve your marketing instantly.

Click to Enlarge+
12 Facts About the Human Brain That Will Make Your Marketing More Successful (Infographic)

