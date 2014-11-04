My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Beverage Businesses

The Best Whiskey in the World No Longer Hails From Scotland

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Best Whiskey in the World No Longer Hails From Scotland
Image credit: Dr-john | Wikimedia Commons
Barrels in the Yamazaki distillery
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Here’s some news for Scotland that may be hard to swallow: For the first time ever, a Japanese single malt has been named the best whiskey in the world.

This marks the first time in over a decade that a Scottish whiskey hasn’t claimed the top spot on Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible -- an annual compilation by one of the industry’s most revered connoisseurs.

To add insult to injury, not a single Scotch whiskey even managed to crack the top five, the Telegraph reports. And Murray noted that the results should serve as a “wake-up call” for the Scottish whiskey industry given the formidable creations by international competitors.

Related: A Family Legacy: Tennessee Brothers Seek to Revive Fallen Whiskey Empire

Murray said that the winner, Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013, boasted a “near indescribable genius” that “no Scotch can at the moment get anywhere near.” Aged in Oloroso sherry butts for roughly 15 years, a bottle is priced at roughly $160 -- though only 16,000 were ever produced. The Yamazaki distillery is owned by Japanese brewing giant Suntory.

Two American whiskies, Sazerac 18 Year Old Straight Rye and William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon, took second and third places, respectively.

Having sampled over 1,000 whiskies for the compilation, Murray was largely disappointed by the Scottish offerings, which he said left him wondering, “Where were the complex whiskies in the prime of their lives? Where were the blends which offered bewildering layers of depth?”

Related: This Clever Marketing Campaign Reversed Coke's 11-Year Decline in Soda Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Beverage Businesses

The Best Whiskey in the World No Longer Hails From Scotland

The Digest

This Beverage Entrepreneur Got His Start by Simply Asking a Big Company to Let Him Sell Their Products

Starting a Business

How to Sell to Grocery Giants Wal-Mart and Whole Foods