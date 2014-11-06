Figuring Out Your Prospect's Need When They Tell You 'No Need'

November 6, 2014 4 min read

Business owners and aspiring MVPs (Most Valued Professionals) have an intense focus on generating more revenue. With this intense focus comes the vulnerability to rejection. Even the gray-haired professional with decades of client interactions will still have a rejection rate. But along the way, the seasoned professional has had plenty exposure to the sales-cycle germ called, “No.”

The sooner a young professional can diagnose their client’s form of rejection, the more confidence they will have to seek new business. It’s the uncertainty of the answer "no'' that can derail confidence and continued relationships with the prospect.

The four reasons why people don’t buy or want your help comes down to one of four "no's'' -- no need, no money, no urgency, or no trust. Today let’s tackle the variations of “no need” so you can make adjustments in your process to increase your chances of getting the business in the future.

Breaking down 'No Need'

"No need'' is a tricky form of rejection because there are really three layers of “no need.”

First, there could be just that. The prospect has absolutely no need for the help or solution you are trying to provide. You can’t do much there, besides realize this fact early on in your process so you don’t waste much time and energy. If you did march down this path a little too far, it might have been because you had on your “sales blinders,” attempting to stuff a square peg into a round hole. That will damage your chances of doing business with the prospect in the future, when there is a real need. It will also damage your opportunity to ask for referrals to other people who might have an immediate need.

The second type of "no need'' is the dormant need. This can be very frustrating for both you and the prospect. After spending time with the prospect, as a qualified professional in your industry, you realize the prospect has a big need. The only problem is, the prospect just doesn’t see it.

This is the, “Hey, get off the tracks, the train is coming” type of situation but the prospect continues to mope around on the tracks still! If this is happening often in your business, re-evaluate the questions you are asking when you first talk to the prospect. When you ask the right questions, you help prospects to self-discover what their needs are. If this is not the outcome, restrict your side of initial conversations to help facilitate the dialogue. Allow prospects to realize their needs themselves, versus you pointing them out. This will help you avoid the dormant need rejection.

Third is the apparent need. You know the prospect has a glaring need in a certain area. The prospect herself sees that she has a gap in that area. But there is no action because she doesn’t feel that your solution will solve the problem. If this is the issue, re-evaluate the way you are conceptually positioning your solution. Also, relating the solution to how it has helped similar people in similar situations in the past can assist you in closing the gap in the apparent need rejection.

The earlier in their career a young professional learns to discern the "why'' behind the “no,” the easier it will be for them to maintain confidence levels and build relationships with prospects.

