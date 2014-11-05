My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise

Restaurants Aside, Employment in the Franchise Industry Slumps in October (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

While restaurants are hiring, growth in the rest of the franchise industry isn't measuring up.

This October, the U.S. added 16,970 new franchise jobs, according to the ADP National Franchise Report. More than three out of four new jobs were in the restaurant industry, which grew by 13,240 jobs.

“Franchise job growth continues to be slower in the second half of 2014 after stronger growth March through June,” Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.  “While employment growth in the restaurant industry is slightly above its twelve-month average, the pace of franchise jobs added overall is running well below its average.”

Related: How This Independent Thinker Realized Franchising Was the Right Fit for Her

Industries that fell below their averages included auto parts and dealers, gas stations and education franchises. Overall, the industry fell 4,320 jobs short of the average monthly growth for the last six months.

Check out the infographic below to see exactly where business is booming in the franchise industry, and which sectors are cutting back on new workers.

Click to Enlarge+
Restaurants Aside, Employment in the Franchise Industry Slumps in October (Infographic)

 

Related: Burger King Posts Strong U.S. Sales Growth as McDonald's Flounders

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise

6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses

Franchise

5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise

Franchise

5 Things You Should Know Before You Buy a McDonald's Franchise