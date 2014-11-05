Restaurants Aside, Employment in the Franchise Industry Slumps in October (Infographic)

November 5, 2014 2 min read

While restaurants are hiring, growth in the rest of the franchise industry isn't measuring up.

This October, the U.S. added 16,970 new franchise jobs, according to the ADP National Franchise Report. More than three out of four new jobs were in the restaurant industry, which grew by 13,240 jobs.

“Franchise job growth continues to be slower in the second half of 2014 after stronger growth March through June,” Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. “While employment growth in the restaurant industry is slightly above its twelve-month average, the pace of franchise jobs added overall is running well below its average.”

Related: How This Independent Thinker Realized Franchising Was the Right Fit for Her

Industries that fell below their averages included auto parts and dealers, gas stations and education franchises. Overall, the industry fell 4,320 jobs short of the average monthly growth for the last six months.

Check out the infographic below to see exactly where business is booming in the franchise industry, and which sectors are cutting back on new workers.

Related: Burger King Posts Strong U.S. Sales Growth as McDonald's Flounders