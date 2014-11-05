My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Financial Regulation

Fed Issues Rule to Prevent Oversized U.S. Financial Firms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fed Issues Rule to Prevent Oversized U.S. Financial Firms
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled a final rule on Wednesday designed to prevent large financial firms from becoming so big that their failure could shake the core of the U.S. financial market.

The final rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, prohibits banks and certain large financial firms from acquiring another company if that merger would cause their liabilities to exceed 10 percent of the total consolidated liabilities for all financial firms.

The Fed said on Wednesday that its final rule is "substantially similar" to the one it proposed in May, but contains a few changes.

For instance, the final rule has an exemption that would permit firms to continue securitization activities even if they have reached the limits set forth in the rule.

The final rule also prohibits a company from acquiring another company under "merchant banking authority" if it has reached the 10 percent limit.

In addition, it spells out more details for how to properly calculate financial sector liabilities, among other things.

The rule is slated to take effect on January 1, 2015.

Wednesday's rule applies to banks and to large financial firms who are designated as "systemic" by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a federal government panel of regulators that polices for emerging market threats.

The FSOC has already designated General Electric Co's GE Capital, American International Group Inc and Prudential Financial Inc as systemic. It has also proposed designating Metlife Inc, although the company has hired a lawyer to fight the proposal.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Will Equifax Make Money From Its Massive Security Breach?

Regulations

Apple's Tim Cook Made a Rookie Mistake and Might Face SEC Sanctions

Bitcoin

New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License