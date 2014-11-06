'All About That Bass' Meets Star Wars in the Nerdiest Mashup Yet

November 6, 2014 1 min read

What would Darth Vader sing if he were a young, female pop star? "All About That Base: No Rebels," obviously.

Team Unicorn, the crew behind viral videos like "California Gurls" parody "G33K & G4M3R Girls," has released a new video that sets Meghan Trainor's catchy pop hit "All About That Bass" in a galaxy far, far away.

"All About That Base: No Rebels," presented by Nerdist, features four women in Vader gear proclaiming "every inch of me is robot, from the bottom to the top." Plus, you get to see Stormtroopers, a Rebel pilot, C-3PO and R2-D2 showing off their best dance moves.

Check out the video below, but be prepared: you will have lines like "we know that Sith ain't real" stuck in your head the rest of the day.

