Infographics

What Consumers Want -- and Don't Want -- From the Internet of Things (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just as smartphones forever changed our lives, 57 percent of consumers say that they believe the Internet of Things will be revolutionary, with another 47 percent saying that companies that aren’t trying to connect their products to the Internet are missing a big opportunity, according to a study conducted by marketing tech company Affinnova which was recently acquired by consumer and media insights compmany Nielsen.

Yet, as promising as the future is, right now customers are none too pleased with the Internet-connected products available. In fact, over 40 percent of people feel that most current smart products are more gimmicky than useful, the study found.

Related: Why the Investment Potential of the 'Internet of Things' May Be Overblown

Still, almost everyone admits that they don’t even know what they want from a smart object. What’s a company to do with such mixed results? When making a smart product, companies would do well to focus on ways to save the customer money -- either by helping save water or electricity or by alerting the customer to discounts via coupons or sales. Also important, companies will need to make sure the customer’s data is secure and private.

Check out the infographic below to see what smart products people want, and what ones they can live without. A smart lightbulb sounds great, but a smart diaper...not so much.

Click to Enlarge+
What Consumers Want -- and Don't Want -- From the Internet of Things (Infographic)

 

Related: The 7 Most Useful Smart Home Devices

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.