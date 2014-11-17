My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Intellectual Property

Soylent Says Won't Sue Copycat Meal Replacement 'Schmoylent'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soylent Says Won't Sue Copycat Meal Replacement 'Schmoylent'
Image credit: Soylent
Soylent meal replacement
Reporter
2 min read

Tired of waiting for two to three months for the suddenly uber-popular liquid meal replacement Soylent? Order Schmoylent!

No, that's not a typo. Schmoylent is a surprisingly direct knockoff of Soylent. The only major changes between the powdered meal replacement mixes are substituting rice protein instead of artificial vanillin and an extra "chm" in the name. Plus, instead of waiting for months for your powder to arrive and your need for actual food to end, you only have to wait one to three weeks for delivery. 

The creator of the knockoff even reached out to Rob Rhinehart, creator of Soylent, to ask for his blessings for the product, reports Valleywag. Rhinehart responded that he would love if Soylent was able to meet the high demand so knockoffs were not necessary. However, he wouldn't stand in Schmoylent's way.

Related: How Food Makers Are Convincing America to Eat Bugs

"I won't stop you from selling 'Schmoylent' on legal grounds, but I must caution you it is unwise to enter in to direct competition with us," Rhinehart wrote in response to the Schmoylent query in one of Soylent's online "fireside chats."

While most food companies and restaurants treat recipes as guarded secrets, Soylent links to a website dedicated to DIY Soylent. The site provides a community for individuals not affiliated with Soylent to tinker with recipes for "lower-case letter 'soylent,'" or singular sources of food that can provide complete nutrition. Soylent the product and company, or "capital-letter 'Soylent,'" encourages this tinkering in the spirit of open source data.

Schmoylent creator Custom Body Fuel is an advocate of these customized, DIY soylent options. In addition to Schmoylent, the website sells personalized drink powders and will also design custom blends based on customer's unique dietary needs.  

Related: Why Entrepreneurs Are Jumping on the Drinkable Meal Bandwagon

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Intellectual Property

How to Protect Your Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property

Launching a Website? Here Are 5 Common Intellectual Property Pitfalls to Avoid.

Intellectual Property

Are You Doing Enough to Protect and Monetize Your Intellectual Property?