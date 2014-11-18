My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Once Purchased for $92 Million, This Seafood Restaurant Just Sold for a Fraction of That

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

The company behind Ruth's Chris steakhouse just sold a seafood chain for $82 million less than it paid six years ago.

Ruth's Hospitality Group announced on Monday that the company agreed to sell Mitchell's Fish Market and Mitchell's/Cameron's Steakhouse to Landry's for $10 million. The deal includes all 21 restaurants and is set to close early next year.

Ruth's bought Mitchell's in early 2008 for $92 million, the first time the company ventured outside of the "Ruth's Chris" brand. When the recession hit, the restaurant chain struggled to meet expectations and turn a profit.

Related: Will Ferrell's 'Funny Or Die' Seeks Up to $300 Million in Possible Sale

Even as Ruth's Chris recovered, Mitchell's failed to do so. Earlier in November, the company reported same-store sales for Mitchell's declined nearly 3 percent in the third quarter, while Ruth's Chris Steak house increased nearly 5 percent. Thus, it's unsurprising that Ruth's decided to return to solely focusing on what it does best: Ruth's Chris.

“While the Mitchell’s restaurants continue to be profitable and generate positive cash flows, the sale of these restaurants will enable us to direct all of our resources towards the continued growth and expansion of our flagship Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand,” Michael P. O’Donnell, Ruth’s Hospitality Group CEO, said in a statement. “We are confident that Mitchell’s will complement Landry’s existing seafood restaurant portfolio and are very proud of the effort put forth by all our hardworking “aFISHionado” teammates.”

The sale will leave Ruth's with 138 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, about half of which are franchised. At Laundry's Mitchell's will join a roster of more than 500 restaurant concepts, including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Café and Landry's Seafood.

Related: Activist Investor Gains Control of Olive Garden Parent's Board

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup