Android 5.0 Lollipop Has Some Tantalizing Features

November 18, 2014

Google announced Android 5.0, alongside their release of the Nexus 6 smartphone, the Nexus 9 tablet, and the Nexus Player. The upgraded operating system (also known as "Lollipop") has been long anticipated, but just how sweet is it? Lollipop improves upon the basics with bold, colorful UI design, automatic encryption and improved audio, video and camera capabilities. The most impressive features? Enabling device sharing, speaking commands, and casting your favorite entertainment apps to your big screen with Google Cast support for Android TV devices. If you forget your phone, you can still call any of your contacts (or access any of your messages, photos etc.) by simply logging into another Android phone running Lollipop. Even if your screen is off, you can say, "OK Google" on devices with digital signal processing support such as Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 to get quick answers on the go; send a text, get directions or look up a recipe from Google- just like that. With innovative and convenient features, Lollipop could prove to be quite a treat for tech fans.