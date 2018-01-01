Android

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come
iPhone

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come

A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
Eric Shashoua | 5 min read
EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android
European Union

EU Considers Another Massive Fine for Google Over Android

Last month there was a $2.7 billion fine for abusing its dominance, now Google could face an even bigger fine over Android.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone
Smartphones

Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone

Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
Nick Summers | 3 min read
At I/O, Android Takes Backseat to Machine Learning
Android

At I/O, Android Takes Backseat to Machine Learning

As Google puts its machine learning at the forefront, Android is just another platform.
Max Eddy | 3 min read
How to Get the Android O Beta
Android

How to Get the Android O Beta

The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
Sascha Segan | 3 min read
Sorry Windows, Android Is the World's Most Popular OS
Operating Systems

Sorry Windows, Android Is the World's Most Popular OS

Android eked out a win against Windows for global OS market share, according to StatCounter.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals
Goals

6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals

Want to meet the promises you are making yourself? There are apps for that.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills
Entrepreneur Courses

Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills

Become an Android Nougat developer, learning to write apps and games in Java using Google's Android Studio.
Udemy | 3 min read
This 19-Year-Old Aims to Stop Bullying With an Anonymous Smartphone App
Young Entrepreneurs

This 19-Year-Old Aims to Stop Bullying With an Anonymous Smartphone App

At 14, Brandon Boynton considered killing himself. Here's how empowering other victims of bullying through his software startup turned the teen founder's life around.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read

Android is the mobile operating system developed by Google that comes pre-installed on many smartphone and tablets, offering access to Google services.

 

 

