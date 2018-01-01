Sascha Segan

Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.
The Easter eggs and new doodle, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Google search, come after Google introduced a bunch of new features to its search results this week.
You Trusted Facebook: Own Up to It
Facebook collected massive amounts of data from us, with our permission. When we think about regulating it, we need to ask: how much do we need to be protected from ourselves?
Online Privacy
Until We Ban Data Brokers, Online Privacy Is a Pipe Dream
Facebook is only the first of a wave of artificial intelligence that will seek to manipulate us. To stop them, we need to stop them from sharing data.
I'm Stuck in the Facebook Trap
Facebook is destroying us through a diet of noise and anger. But it doesn't need to be subject to regulation: it needs a conscience.
iphone X
10 Apps That Already Work Great on iPhone X
The iPhone X has a few quirks developers need to address; these apps are ahead of the curve.
Flights
How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop
Banning laptops on flights in 2017 is an insane idea, but here's how to deal if it happens.
Apple
With HomePod, Apple Just Wants to Shake Things Up (for Now)
There's room for two smart voice platforms; Apple just wants HomePod to be in second place.
Android
How to Get the Android O Beta
The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
5g
What Is 5G? Everything You Need to Know.
AT&T, Verizon Wireless and other carriers will start to launch 5G networks this year. But what exactly is 5G? Here's what we know so far.
Samsung
Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'
In an interview with PCMag, Samsung's mobile CEO discusses regaining consumer trust and where he wants to go next (foldable phones?).
LG
LG Is Putting Alexa at the Center of Your Home
The company debuted new home hubs with Alexa at CES. We heard more of the company's vision for Amazon's digital assistant during a trip to its HQ in Korea.
Robots
Your Next Cute Robot May Be Korean
Pibo and Cubroid want to give every kid a robot, and they show there's innovation in Korea beyond LG and Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8
Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
Technology
What to Expect From the World's Biggest Mobile Conference
Besides a ton of phones, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will have augmented reality and virtual reality technology.
Donald Trump
The Trump Administration's Cyber Hubris
Trump uses an insecure Android phone and his press secretary tweets passwords. What could possibly go wrong?