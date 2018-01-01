Sascha Segan

Lead Mobile Analyst

More From Sascha Segan

Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.
Google

Google Search Turns 20 Today. Check Out the New Easter Eggs and Homepage Doodle.

The Easter eggs and new doodle, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Google search, come after Google introduced a bunch of new features to its search results this week.
2 min read
You Trusted Facebook: Own Up to It
Facebook

You Trusted Facebook: Own Up to It

Facebook collected massive amounts of data from us, with our permission. When we think about regulating it, we need to ask: how much do we need to be protected from ourselves?
5 min read
Until We Ban Data Brokers, Online Privacy Is a Pipe Dream
Online Privacy

Until We Ban Data Brokers, Online Privacy Is a Pipe Dream

Facebook is only the first of a wave of artificial intelligence that will seek to manipulate us. To stop them, we need to stop them from sharing data.
5 min read
I'm Stuck in the Facebook Trap
Facebook

I'm Stuck in the Facebook Trap

Facebook is destroying us through a diet of noise and anger. But it doesn't need to be subject to regulation: it needs a conscience.
4 min read
10 Apps That Already Work Great on iPhone X
iphone X

10 Apps That Already Work Great on iPhone X

The iPhone X has a few quirks developers need to address; these apps are ahead of the curve.
3 min read
How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop
Flights

How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop

Banning laptops on flights in 2017 is an insane idea, but here's how to deal if it happens.
4 min read
With HomePod, Apple Just Wants to Shake Things Up (for Now)
Apple

With HomePod, Apple Just Wants to Shake Things Up (for Now)

There's room for two smart voice platforms; Apple just wants HomePod to be in second place.
4 min read
How to Get the Android O Beta
Android

How to Get the Android O Beta

The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
3 min read
What Is 5G? Everything You Need to Know.
5g

What Is 5G? Everything You Need to Know.

AT&T, Verizon Wireless and other carriers will start to launch 5G networks this year. But what exactly is 5G? Here's what we know so far.
7 min read
Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'
Samsung

Samsung Mobile CEO: Note 7 'Was Like Heaven to Hell'

In an interview with PCMag, Samsung's mobile CEO discusses regaining consumer trust and where he wants to go next (foldable phones?).
5 min read
LG Is Putting Alexa at the Center of Your Home
LG

LG Is Putting Alexa at the Center of Your Home

The company debuted new home hubs with Alexa at CES. We heard more of the company's vision for Amazon's digital assistant during a trip to its HQ in Korea.
4 min read
Your Next Cute Robot May Be Korean
Robots

Your Next Cute Robot May Be Korean

Pibo and Cubroid want to give every kid a robot, and they show there's innovation in Korea beyond LG and Samsung.
8 min read
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy

Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
4 min read
What to Expect From the World's Biggest Mobile Conference
Technology

What to Expect From the World's Biggest Mobile Conference

Besides a ton of phones, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will have augmented reality and virtual reality technology.
8 min read
The Trump Administration's Cyber Hubris
Donald Trump

The Trump Administration's Cyber Hubris

Trump uses an insecure Android phone and his press secretary tweets passwords. What could possibly go wrong?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.