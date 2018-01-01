Nick Summers

Tesla's Giant Battery Farm Is Now Live in South Australia
Elon Musk's company smashed its 100-day delivery target.
2 min read
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone
Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
3 min read
People Will Lie to Robots to Avoid Hurting Their Feelings
The side effects of making machines more human.
3 min read
Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game
An international competition offers the chance for a gaming enthusiast to have their original game idea turned into reality.
2 min read
Why These Pigeons Are Wearing Tiny Backpacks
The birds are actually monitoring air pollution in London.
2 min read
