Nick Summers

Tesla
Tesla's Giant Battery Farm Is Now Live in South Australia
Elon Musk's company smashed its 100-day delivery target.
Smartphones
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone
Andy Rubin is ready to crash the Samsung-Apple party.
Robots
People Will Lie to Robots to Avoid Hurting Their Feelings
The side effects of making machines more human.
Games
Hasbro and Indiegogo Want You to Design Their Newest Game
An international competition offers the chance for a gaming enthusiast to have their original game idea turned into reality.
Environment
Why These Pigeons Are Wearing Tiny Backpacks
The birds are actually monitoring air pollution in London.