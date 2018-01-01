Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S Hackers Return for Encore Attack
A year after successfully hacking the Tesla Model S, the same team repeats their success at the Black Hat conference.
The Big Trends From Google I/O 2017
Google I/O 2017 was a continued transformation of the company, from machine learning to greater control of Android. Here's what we learned at the show.
Android
At I/O, Android Takes Backseat to Machine Learning
As Google puts its machine learning at the forefront, Android is just another platform.
Donald Trump
Why This Expert Says Trump's Cyber Policy Could Be 'Remarkably Boring'
A Department of Homeland Security official suggests the White House cyber security order could be remarkably pedestrian.
Artificial Intelligence
Eric Schmidt: I Was Skeptical About AI at First
'I have been proven completely wrong,' the former Google CEO told the crowd at RSA.
Microsoft
Microsoft: Security Industry Must Be 'Neutral Digital Switzerland'
Brad Smith says the security industry must become a check against nation-state cyber attacks.
Internet of Things
How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us
The most frustrating part of the recent DDoS attack is that there were plenty of warning signs.