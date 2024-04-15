Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A tablet can be an excellent asset to a traveling businessperson or entrepreneur. For those who could use a working screen with a sleek design and like-new functionality, consider this price drop on a proven option.

You can grab this TCL Tab 10 5G Android Tablet while it's on sale for just $119.99 (reg. $249) for a limited time only. The design and build of this tablet far outshines its attractively low price point. It comes decked out with a MediaTek Kompanio 800T Octa-Core 5G chipset, which can support seamless and jitterless gaming, streaming, and recording.

The tablet has a high-quality camera built in, and it features all of your classic WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity needed to stay working, connected, and entertained. It also has respectable processing power with 4GB of RAM and space with 32GB of storage.

For business travelers who appreciate a high-end screen and for those who like to stay entertained with pure quality — the 10.1" FHD NXTVISION display will serve you well. Additionally, the Android tablet comes with a sleek design and a strong 8,000mAh battery to keep you lightweight and powered up through tiring business travels.

Don't miss your chance to invest in your own connectivity or a business colleague's. This Android tablet runs on an Android 12 operating system, and it's more than capable of serving your everyday communication needs while being available for a relatively affordable price point during this brief price drop.

This TCL Tab 10 5G Android Tablet is on sale for just $119.99 (reg. $249) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.