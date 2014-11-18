Book Review: Dataclysm: Who We Are When We Think No One Is Looking By Christian Rudder

November 18, 2014 1 min read

Countless tomes have been written on the false anonymity of the Internet but Christian Rudder (Founder of the online dating site OKCupid.com) has taken it to a whole other level. Bringing the conversation down to layman's terms, Rudder discusses how our every click, our every like and retweet give companies an idea of who we are, and where we fit into a marketing demographic. Rudder also exposes the most well-known secret on the net, people will behave an entirely different way behind the perceived anonymity of a keyboard than they would face-to-face. Some of the biases he exposes have to do with race, other with beauty and sexuality, and even morality biases are addressed- it should be said that a few of these are downright disheartening. While these points can make one look at the human race with a jaundiced eye, in a world where knowledge is truly power, one can only assume that Mr. Rudder has our best interests at heart with Dataclysm's exposé