My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPO

GoDaddy Slows Its IPO Roll

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Internet hosting company GoDaddy on Monday updated its IPO registration with all sorts of promising financial financial data. Through the first nine months of 2014, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company showed improvements in year-over-year revenue ($825m vs. $1.02b), customers (11,196 vs. 12,452) and EBITDA ($155m vs. $215m). Plus net loss decreasing from $134 million to $116 million.

The one thing we didn’t see, however, were IPO terms.

GoDaddy originally filed its S-1 on June 9, with all intentions of pricing in 2014. But word is that the private equity-backed company now has pushed back its listing plans until sometime in early 2015.

Factors cited in the delay include Alibaba going public one month later than expected (GoDaddy wanted that massive offering out of the way) and the recent public market troubles of competitor Web.com, which saw its share price fall from $36.72 on March 3to just $15.40 on Nov. 3.

GoDaddy shareholders include KKR, Silver Lake and Technology Crossover Ventures. It has not yet selected a stock exchange on which to trade, but has disclosed that lead underwriters will include Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company

IPO

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust