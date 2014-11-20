My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SEO

How to Improve Your Google AdWords Campaign This Holiday Season

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Improve Your Google AdWords Campaign This Holiday Season
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Holiday shoppers are becoming increasingly nocturnal, according to Google, with one-third of all shopping-related searches now occurring between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Amid the hustle and bustle of an exhilarating holiday sales season, it’s critical for businesses to tap into evolving consumer habits.

To this end, in a new blog post, Google has outlined several tips for small-business owners to optimize their online ad strategies over the holidays.

First, Google advises browsing its Trends pages to determine what kinds of products are resonating in specific regions around the globe. AdWords campaigns can then be honed accordingly, with a geographic bent.

Related: This Google Feature Can Improve Your SEO

Google also notes that holiday shoppers tend to visit up to a dozen websites before making a purchase. In order to stand out from the crowd, it suggests that businesses opt for ad extensions, or additional pieces of clickable information, as well as ad customizers, which feature text that can adapt to search context in real-time.

Another helpful tool, says Google, is broad match modifier keywords, which enable ads to show up in searches that comprise a keyword and controlled variations. For instance, when stationery bike maker Peloton Cycle added keywords like ‘buy’ and ‘holiday’ to its ads, the company increased clicks by 474 percent, Google says.

For additional tips, check out Google’s blog post here.

Related: 5 Major Retailers That Are Doing Black Friday Differently

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO

5 Tips for Choosing Your Next SEO Firm

SEO

Improve Your Site's Google Ranking With This All-in-One SEO Toolkit

SEO

4 Simple Steps to Boost Your Seasonal SEO Traffic