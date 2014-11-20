How to Improve Your Google AdWords Campaign This Holiday Season

November 20, 2014 2 min read

Holiday shoppers are becoming increasingly nocturnal, according to Google, with one-third of all shopping-related searches now occurring between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Amid the hustle and bustle of an exhilarating holiday sales season, it’s critical for businesses to tap into evolving consumer habits.

To this end, in a new blog post, Google has outlined several tips for small-business owners to optimize their online ad strategies over the holidays.

First, Google advises browsing its Trends pages to determine what kinds of products are resonating in specific regions around the globe. AdWords campaigns can then be honed accordingly, with a geographic bent.

Google also notes that holiday shoppers tend to visit up to a dozen websites before making a purchase. In order to stand out from the crowd, it suggests that businesses opt for ad extensions, or additional pieces of clickable information, as well as ad customizers, which feature text that can adapt to search context in real-time.

Another helpful tool, says Google, is broad match modifier keywords, which enable ads to show up in searches that comprise a keyword and controlled variations. For instance, when stationery bike maker Peloton Cycle added keywords like ‘buy’ and ‘holiday’ to its ads, the company increased clicks by 474 percent, Google says.

For additional tips, check out Google’s blog post here.

