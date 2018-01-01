Holidays

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)
Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

New York is partial to The Apartment, while Georgia went with Gremlins. See where your favorite film stacked up.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
6 Ways to Keep Employees Engaged During the Holiday Season
6 Ways to Keep Employees Engaged During the Holiday Season

In the workplace it can be hard to balance a festive atmosphere while simultaneously keeping employees focused and productive.
Dan Ruch | 4 min read
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

The answer is always tacos.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)
Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)

Most Americans worry about online shopping scams, but few take active steps to protect themselves.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
7 Ways to Manage Employee Holiday Time Off
7 Ways to Manage Employee Holiday Time Off

There are ways to keep your business running and keep employees happy.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
Make the Most of Holiday Shopping With These 3 Tips
Make the Most of Holiday Shopping With These 3 Tips

Are you prepared for the busiest time of the year?
Emily Richett | 3 min read
4 Cool Gifts for Tech Geeks for the Holiday Season
4 Cool Gifts for Tech Geeks for the Holiday Season

Work to achieve product-market fit for gift giving.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey
60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Holiday 2018 Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion. Here's Other Eye-Popping Numbers You Need to Know.
Holiday 2018 Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion. Here's Other Eye-Popping Numbers You Need to Know.

Get ready.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How a Guy With No Experience Invented 'Reindeer in Here' and Created a Black Friday Record-Breaker
How a Guy With No Experience Invented 'Reindeer in Here' and Created a Black Friday Record-Breaker

Adam Reed is on a mission to build a business -- and a new holiday tradition.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
