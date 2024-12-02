Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first quarter often brings a natural slowdown, as many consumers tighten their budgets following holiday spending. This dip can be challenging, especially for shopping centers, beauty brands and service-based businesses that rely on steady engagement to maintain growth.

However, with a well-thought-out PR strategy, brands can avoid the post-holiday slump and create a buzz that keeps customers coming back. Here's how a proactive Q1 approach — complete with specific examples — can help brands attract customers, build brand loyalty and set the tone for a successful year.

Related: 4 Ways to Generate Sales Post-Holiday Period

1. Create a Q1 content calendar and focus on value-driven content

Starting with a comprehensive content calendar allows brands to plan valuable, engaging content that resonates with audiences' post-holiday needs. At this time of year, people are looking for fresh starts, personal care tips and value-driven solutions, making it a prime time for brands to create content that aligns with these goals.

Example: For a beauty or skincare brand, focusing on content around New Year skincare routines, winter skincare tips or simple self-care hacks can establish your brand as a go-to resource. By collaborating with influencers who share their skincare routines, you can tap into the new-year mindset of renewal and self-care. These partnerships can be arranged early to ensure your brand message reaches consumers just as they're ready to refresh their routines.

2. Launch a New Year campaign that inspires and engages

As January arrives, people are often focused on resolutions and goals. Crafting a New Year-themed campaign around fresh starts can resonate well with audiences and align your brand with this mindset. The messaging can center on renewal, change or self-improvement, depending on what's relevant for your brand.

Example: For a shopping center, recognize that consumers tend to hold their wallets a bit tighter after the holidays. By teaming up with local organizations, such as wellness centers or craft markets, you can create themed events that bring added experiential value and incentivize foot traffic. For instance, a shopping center could host a "New Year Wellness Weekend" featuring workshops on fitness, nutrition or stress relief. Partnering with local experts and offering incentives, like discounts on wellness products, attracts visitors by connecting with their New Year's goals without pressuring them to make major purchases.

3. Secure thought leadership placements for industry authority

The start of the year is an ideal time to position brand leaders as industry experts through thought leadership. Many publications seek fresh perspectives, trend predictions and advice on starting the year off right. By pitching insights or unique perspectives, brands can build credibility and engage readers who are looking for guidance and inspiration.

Example: For a wellness brand, sharing predictions on upcoming health and wellness trends or advice on starting new habits can secure thought leadership placements in trade publications, industry blogs or even local newspapers. By positioning the brand as a resource, you build trust while increasing visibility. For service-based brands, crafting "New Year, New Insights" articles that share actionable tips for consumers — whether related to beauty, fitness, finance or productivity — also resonates well with media and audiences alike.

Related: How to Continue Your Small Business Success After the Holidays

4. Leverage influencers to build momentum through authentic engagement

In Q1, influencers can be a valuable asset for brands looking to maintain visibility and engagement. While larger influencers may focus on holiday content, micro-influencers tend to maintain active engagement into the new year, making them great partners for a January campaign.

Example: For a skincare or wellness brand, working with influencers to promote "New Year, New Routine" campaigns can encourage followers to start the year with a focus on self-care. Sharing product routines, personal skincare tips and simple self-care ideas can create authentic engagement and generate buzz for your brand. Influencers with smaller but highly engaged followings often bring greater authenticity, making their recommendations more impactful in terms of trust and conversions.

5. Re-engage audiences with social media tips and user-generated content (UGC)

Social media provides a powerful platform for brands to keep audiences engaged without the hard sell. By focusing on valuable tips, actionable insights and user-generated content (UGC), brands can maintain a consistent presence that feels less promotional and more community-driven.

Example: For brands in any industry, offering tips and tricks relevant to customers' lives — like self-care tips for skincare brands or home organization ideas for lifestyle brands — demonstrates that your brand is a trusted source of advice. Featuring UGC can be especially effective; for example, showcasing how real customers incorporate your products into their lives fosters a sense of community and loyalty. These types of posts build trust with new customers and deepen connections with current ones.

6. Tap into niche and local media to maintain visibility

National media outlets often slow down after the holidays, but niche and local media remain active, making them valuable resources for brands looking to maintain visibility. Local coverage also helps foster community connections, which can be especially beneficial in the quieter Q1 months.

Example: For a client in the retail sector, pitching to local media about a New Year's event or partnering with a local influencer for a regional campaign can drive traffic without overwhelming the budget. For beauty brands, targeting niche publications like wellness blogs or local magazines with "new year, new you" messaging can ensure that your brand remains visible to an engaged, interested audience.

Related: 4 Ways Retailers Can Ride the Post-Holiday Wave to More Sales

Although Q1 can be a slower period, the right PR strategy can help brands overcome the post-holiday slump and keep their momentum strong. By leveraging strategic partnerships, refreshing successful content and focusing on value-driven storytelling, businesses can drive engagement and set the tone for a productive year. With a thoughtful, proactive PR plan, you'll not only sustain visibility but also build meaningful connections with your audience, setting a foundation for success all year long.