Product Innovation

Coca-Cola Is Betting Big on a New Kind of Milk That Costs Twice as Much as Regular

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Coca-Cola Is Betting Big on a New Kind of Milk That Costs Twice as Much as Regular
Image credit: fair life via Youtube
Introducing fairlife purely nutritious milk!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Coca-Cola is launching a new kind of milk nationwide that the company says will "rain money."

The product is called Fairlife and it will sell for twice the price of regular milk when it hits store shelves nationally in December, Coca-Cola's North American chief Sandy Douglas said at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer Conference last week.

"It's basically the premiumisation of milk," Douglas said.

The milk doesn't contain lactose, and it has 50% more protein and calcium than regular milk, as well as 30% less sugar. 

Click to Enlarge+
Coca-Cola Is Betting Big on a New Kind of Milk That Costs Twice as Much as Regular
These are some of the advertisements for Fairlife milk.


Fairlife is "a milk that’s premiumised and tastes better and we’ll charge twice as much for it as the milk we're used to buying in a jug," Douglas said, according to a transcript of his remarks. 

The milk is made on a sustainable dairy farm with "fully sustainable high-care processes with animals" and "has a proprietary milk filtering process," he said. "The test markets have been amazing, and we’ve created a joint venture with a bunch of dairy farmers who are innovative leaders in the dairy industry."

This is the beginning of a long-term investment in the dairy business for Coca-Cola.

"We’re going to be investing in the milk business for a while to build the brand so it won’t rain money in the early couple of years," Douglas said. "But like Simply [orange juice], when you do it well it rains money later."

Coca-Cola's investment comes at a tough time for the milk industry. Fluid milk sales have been declining for the past four decades.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

This Startup Won't Sleep Until it Revolutionizes the Mattress Industry

Product Innovation

Coca-Cola Is Betting Big on a New Kind of Milk That Costs Twice as Much as Regular

Innovation

4 Ways to Ensure Adoption for a New Product or Service