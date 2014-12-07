My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Method to Their Madness: The Oddball Habits of 7 Business Masterminds (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Method to Their Madness: The Oddball Habits of 7 Business Masterminds (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Big thinkers often rely on small rituals to keep their creative juices flowing.  

Mark Parker, the CEO of Nike, likes to doodle. And Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor at the helm of legendary investing house Berkshire Hathaway, devotes time to sitting, reading and thinking.

Have a look at this infographic, generated by the U.K.-based design company NeoMam Studios on behalf of the Irish talent acquistion firm NextGeneration Recruitment, for a look at some of the more quirky habits of some of the most successful minds in business.

Related: 12 Facts About the Human Brain That Will Make Your Marketing More Successful (Infographic)

Click to Enlarge+
Method to Their Madness: The Oddball Habits of 7 Business Masterminds (Infographic)

 

Related: How Old Is Too Old to Start a Business? The Answer May Surprise You. (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)