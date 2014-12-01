My Queue

Google Glass

OK, Explorers: A New Version of Google Glass Is Coming Next Year

Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lately, things haven't been looking so hot for Google Glass. Reports say early developers and explorers are becoming disenchanted with the device. Then there was Google's decision to shut down its physical Glass stores.

But now comes word that far from easing off the brakes on Glass, Google is revving up its efforts. A new version of the device will be released sometime next year, the Wall Street Journal reports. The upgraded device will replace the current version's Texas Instruments Inc. processor with an Intel chip, and it will apparently boast improved battery life.

Related: The Future of Google Glass Is Looking a Little Cloudy

While people "familiar with the matter" told the Journal that Intel plans to heavily promote Glass for use in the workplace -- notably hospital networks and manufacturers -- Google appears to be holding out hope that Glass can still reach a wider user base. The large majority of the more than 300 Google employees working on Glass are focusing on its uses for consumers, not its applications in the workplace, the Journal says.

“We expect Glass to evolve and be more useful for companies, but it will still be a crossover device for consumers,” Eric Johnsen, a former Google employee who worked on the Google's Glass at Work program, told the outlet.

No word yet on price. Right now, Glass retails for $1,500, which has been considered a barrier for more widespread adoption.

Related: Apparently You Can Become Addicted to Google Glass

