Donald Trump Has Fired Himself From the Crowdfunding Business

December 4, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Last year we wrote about a new crowdfunding platform called FundAnything, which was most notable for its affiliation with Donald Trump. In addition to being an investor in the site, Trump said that each week he would contribute to new FundAnything campaigns and then promote those selections via his popular Twitter account.

But a few months later we noted that Trump didn’t seem to be keeping up his end of the bargain, having made far fewer donations and tweets than promised.

Now it seems that Trump is out of the crowdfunding business all together. The section of FundAnything’s site that once was called “Donald’s Picks,” has now been renamed “staff picks.” And Trump hasn’t made any mention of the site via Twitter since this past March.

FundAnything, which is led by Learning Annex founder Bill Zanker, did not respond to a request for comment. Trump, however, did provide Fortune with the following statement:

“We helped a lot of people and gave away a lot of money, but it took too much of my time and too much time to raise the money. Now I do it directly.”

No additional details, such as whether or not Trump remains a shareholder in FundAnything. He also did not elaborate on why it would be faster and easier to find and fund worthy causes offline rather than via a crowdfunding platform that was designed to streamline those very activities.