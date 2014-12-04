My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Hungry for Global Expansion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Taco Bell is ready to serve up Waffle Tacos everywhere from Peru to India.

Taco Bell announced plans to add 1,300 new locations internationally by 2023 -- a significant increase from its current 250 locations overseas. The increase in international units would, by the company's estimates, generate an additional $2 billion in sales.

Growth will be focused in European, Asian and South American countries including the U.K., Korea, Japan, Chile, Peru and India.

The chain franchises 250 restaurants in 26 countries internationally -- notably less than its Yum Brands sister chains, KFC and Pizza Hut. KFC especially relies on international sales, with more than 4,600 restaurants in China making up about a third of total global KFC locations.

Related: Taco Bell Now Lets You Order and Pay Ahead by Smartphone

The international focus is part of Taco Bell's larger plan to become a $14 billion brand by 2022.  In addition to the influx of international locations, Taco Bell also plans to add 2,000 restaurants domestically. Right now, the chain has nearly 6,000 locations in the U.S., opening a record-setting 200 new restaurants domestically in 2014.

Taco Bell has celebrated a strong year keeping things domestic. While Pizza Hut floundered prior to a menu makeover and KFC struggled following an expired meat scandal in China, Taco Bell reliably increased sales and maintained social media buzz throughout 2014. Now it's time to see if the success can continue overseas.  

Related: Yum Brands: It Could Be 9 Months Before We Recover in China

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Taco Bell

This 9-Year-Old Wrote to Taco Bell Asking Why They Don't Deliver. Now She is Going to Speak at Its Annual Convention.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

Taco Bell

Taco Bell to Have 9,000 U.S. Outlets by the End of 2022