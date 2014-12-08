This State Ranks No. 1 for Bragging on Social Media

December 8, 2014 2 min read

What's the social-media self-promotion capital of America? Well, California, of course.

A study by the user review-powered city guide app HeyLets examined which states had the greatest self-promotional tendencies. The company polled 2,500 social-media savvy Americans on their propensities to brag via social media. Topics of self-promotion ranged from special trips, like a Facebook album of vacation pictures, to work related good news, like that tweet about how "blessed" you are upon receiving a promotion.

Leading the pack with the highest percent of residents who frequently make self-promotional social media posts is California, where 77 percent of respondents frequently engage in self-promotion. For comparison, that's more than three times as much as the most humble state, Utah.

Here's the list of the top 20 states most prone to self-promotion. Check out where you fall – and where to move to meet friends who won't clog up your newsfeed with photos of their anniversary presents.

1: California (77 percent frequently engage in self-promotion)

2: Washington (76 percent)

3: Nevada: (72 percent)

4: Maryland (70 percent)

5: New Hampshire (69 percent)

6: Illinois (67 percent)

7: Virginia (66 percent)

8: Oklahoma (64 percent)

9: New Jersey (60 percent)

10: New York (58 percent)

11: South Dakota (57 percent)

12: Delaware (57 percent)

13: Colorado (55 percent)

14: Alabama (55 percent)

15: Kentucky (54 percent)

16: Indiana (53 percent)

17: Georgia (52 percent)

18: Minnesota (52 percent)

19: Florida (51 percent)

20: Texas (51 percent)

Meanwhile, the 20 most humble are:

1: Utah (22 percent)

2: Oregon (26 percent)

3: South Carolina (33 percent)

4: Kansas (34 percent)

5: Arizona (34 percent)

6: Arkansas (37 percent)

7: Pennsylvania (39 percent)

8: Massachusetts (40 percent)

9: Rhode Island (40 percent)

10: Wisconsin (41 percent)

11: Connecticut (43 percent)

12: Ohio (44 percent)

13: North Carolina (45 percent)

14: Maine (46 percent)

15: Michigan (47 percent)

16: Tennessee (47 percent)

17: Missouri (48 percent)

18: Louisiana (48 percent)

19: Mississippi (49 percent)

20: Iowa (49 percent)

