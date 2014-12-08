This State Ranks No. 1 for Bragging on Social Media
What's the social-media self-promotion capital of America? Well, California, of course.
A study by the user review-powered city guide app HeyLets examined which states had the greatest self-promotional tendencies. The company polled 2,500 social-media savvy Americans on their propensities to brag via social media. Topics of self-promotion ranged from special trips, like a Facebook album of vacation pictures, to work related good news, like that tweet about how "blessed" you are upon receiving a promotion.
Leading the pack with the highest percent of residents who frequently make self-promotional social media posts is California, where 77 percent of respondents frequently engage in self-promotion. For comparison, that's more than three times as much as the most humble state, Utah.
Here's the list of the top 20 states most prone to self-promotion. Check out where you fall – and where to move to meet friends who won't clog up your newsfeed with photos of their anniversary presents.
1: California (77 percent frequently engage in self-promotion)
2: Washington (76 percent)
3: Nevada: (72 percent)
4: Maryland (70 percent)
5: New Hampshire (69 percent)
6: Illinois (67 percent)
7: Virginia (66 percent)
8: Oklahoma (64 percent)
9: New Jersey (60 percent)
10: New York (58 percent)
11: South Dakota (57 percent)
12: Delaware (57 percent)
13: Colorado (55 percent)
14: Alabama (55 percent)
15: Kentucky (54 percent)
16: Indiana (53 percent)
17: Georgia (52 percent)
18: Minnesota (52 percent)
19: Florida (51 percent)
20: Texas (51 percent)
Meanwhile, the 20 most humble are:
1: Utah (22 percent)
2: Oregon (26 percent)
3: South Carolina (33 percent)
4: Kansas (34 percent)
5: Arizona (34 percent)
6: Arkansas (37 percent)
7: Pennsylvania (39 percent)
8: Massachusetts (40 percent)
9: Rhode Island (40 percent)
10: Wisconsin (41 percent)
11: Connecticut (43 percent)
12: Ohio (44 percent)
13: North Carolina (45 percent)
14: Maine (46 percent)
15: Michigan (47 percent)
16: Tennessee (47 percent)
17: Missouri (48 percent)
18: Louisiana (48 percent)
19: Mississippi (49 percent)
20: Iowa (49 percent)
