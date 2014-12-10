While Searching for a Rental, Apartment Hunters Discover In-Home Burger King

December 10, 2014 2 min read

These apartment hunters may not have found a new place to live but at least they got free burgers.

In a new commercial aired in Spain, Burger King lured unsuspecting apartment seekers into a fully operational in-home Burger King. The ad is designed to spread the word about Burger King Spain's new home delivery service.

To set the plan into motion, Spanish ad agency La Despensa put a lovely-looking apartment on local real-estate websites for half its market value, reports Ad Week. More than 800 apartment hunters contacted the agency, no doubt excited to finally find a beautiful apartment in their price range. However, when their "broker" took them into the apartment, they found a Burger King restaurant in their living room, complete with menu boards, kitchen tools and a counter.

While the prank sounds a little cruel towards the apartment hunters thinking they have found their new dream home, in the commercial, the victims of the hoax seem more than happy to laugh and accept free burgers. Check out the ad for yourself below.

