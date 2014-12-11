My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiration

Mark Cuban, Derek Jeter Talk Business, Motivation and Crushing the Competition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mark Cuban, Derek Jeter Talk Business, Motivation and Crushing the Competition
Image credit: Steiner Sports
Mark Cuban and Derek Jeter
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

Two worlds collided in New York City today. Shark Tank star and billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban sat down for a conversation with recently retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter

For fans of business and sports, it doesn't get much better than that. The event was hosted by Brandon Steiner and produced by his well-known sports memorabilia company, Steiner Sports.

While Cuban, the business titan, and Jeter, the baseball legend, come from different industries (though Cuban does own the Dallas Mavericks basketball team) the men were in agreement on a number of things. Namely, the idea that, to be successful in business, you have to be hungry, passionate and willing to work your ass off to accomplish your goals. 

Related: 6 Things Mark Cuban Says You Need to Be Great in Business

Here are some highlights from the discussion:

Get up and hustle.

Steiner asked Cuban about what it takes to be a success. "Find something you love, be great at it," Cuban said. "No one quits something they're good at."

In true, profanity-laden Cuban fashion, he expanded on what it takes to eat and sleep your business, and get your hustle on:

Crush the competition.

Being the professional athlete, you might think Jeter would be the first to speak up about competition and doing everything it takes to win. Not when he's in the room with Cuban, who is notorious for his opinions about dominating in business.

"Business is the ultimate sport," Cuban said. "Unlike sports, you often don't even know who your competitors are. ... Your character is really tested when you're challenged ... when someone is chasing you, when someone's fighting you. 

"You come into my industry, I'm gonna kick your ass," Cuban added. Of course.

Related: Farewell Derek Jeter, a True Role Model and Leader

Be prepared and be willing to do the hard work.

To launch a business and take on your competitors, entrepreneurs need to do everything it takes to be prepared. On the field and off, Jeter said his biggest fear is not being prepared.

"Just because you want it doesnt mean it's going to happen," Cuban said. "You always need to learn. You need to do the work. ... The minute you slow down, someone will pass you by."

Be passionate about what you do.

Keep your team motivated.

Not every one of your employees will share all the same passions as you. The trick is twofold: Hire people who are passionate and driven, then have a mutual understanding -- for each individual -- about what each of you wants to accomplish, Cuban said.

"It takes time to get to know the people you lead," Jeter said. "Treat everyone fairly, but you have to get to know everyone separately. Its about the right chemistry."

Stay humble.

"I'm close with my family," Jeter said. "Even at this age, I still never want to do anything to disappoint my family."

Related: What Would Mark Cuban Change About His Career?

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Dana Perino: 'The Only Clear Path to Success Is the One You Make'

Inspiration

Strategies for Overcoming Fear and Making It Your Superpower

Ready For Anything

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes