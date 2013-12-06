You may recognize Mark Cuban as the lively owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. Or, perhaps, you know him as one of the "sharks" on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank. In either capacity, the billionaire tech entrepreneur is known for his passion and outspoken opinions on business.

That's why I emailed Cuban recently. I sent him a couple quick questions mainly inquiring what he would have done differently -- knowing all that he knows now as a wildly successful entrepreneur -- when he was first starting up and why. For someone who has had lots to say on topics like patent trolls and busting your ass in business, Cuban had only five words in response.

"I wouldn't change a thing."

Was he simply too busy to give my questions enough attention? Perhaps, although he took extra time to respond again to a follow-up message I sent. Instead, I think his response gets to the heart of Cuban's personality.

This is a guy who started out at age 12 selling garbage bags door-to-door. He sold his first big company in 1990 and another, Broadcast.com, a decade later for $6 billion.

My takeaway from Cuban's response? Learn from your mistakes but don't look back. Continue moving forward and kicking ass at what you do.

That's it.

