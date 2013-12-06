What Would Mark Cuban Change About His Career? In five short words, the billionaire tech entrepreneur says a lot.

By Jason Fell

Shutterstock
Mark Cuban

You may recognize Mark Cuban as the lively owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. Or, perhaps, you know him as one of the "sharks" on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank. In either capacity, the billionaire tech entrepreneur is known for his passion and outspoken opinions on business.

That's why I emailed Cuban recently. I sent him a couple quick questions mainly inquiring what he would have done differently -- knowing all that he knows now as a wildly successful entrepreneur -- when he was first starting up and why. For someone who has had lots to say on topics like patent trolls and busting your ass in business, Cuban had only five words in response.

"I wouldn't change a thing."

Was he simply too busy to give my questions enough attention? Perhaps, although he took extra time to respond again to a follow-up message I sent. Instead, I think his response gets to the heart of Cuban's personality.

This is a guy who started out at age 12 selling garbage bags door-to-door. He sold his first big company in 1990 and another, Broadcast.com, a decade later for $6 billion.

My takeaway from Cuban's response? Learn from your mistakes but don't look back. Continue moving forward and kicking ass at what you do.

That's it.

Related: Mark Cuban's 12 Rules for Startups
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Side Hustle

This Couple Started a Side Hustle to Improve a 'Terribly Made' Bathroom Essential. Now the Business Earns More Than $3 Million a Year.

Michael Fine and Lisa Schulner-Fine launched lifestyle brand Quiet Town in 2016 and have been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

Learn How to Become a Successful Online Content Creator for Only $35

Discover ways to use AI to make viral videos, a successful blog and more, plus the principles behind freelancer and entrepreneur success.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I've Seen 25 Years of Change in My Career — These 3 Lessons Every Business Owner Should Know

The business world moves fast, and you're already behind if you're not keeping up!

By Cara Sloman
Business News

Want to Be the Next CEO of Jack in the Box? You Have to Be Really Good at Fortnite.

The fast food giant and Fortnite have a simple question: Do you have what it takes to be Jack in the Box's next CEO?

By David James