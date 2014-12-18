Amazon

Amazon Launches 1-Hour Delivery in New York City

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Logistics King Amazon continues its ruthless attack on delivery times with Prime Now, a one hour delivery service that launched today in parts of Manhattan.

The service, which is only available to Amazon customers who pay an annual $99 for Prime membership, costs $7.99 for one hour delivery. For those who can hold out 60 minutes longer, however, there's no charge: Two-hour delivery is free. The service is available from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.

Tens of thousands of daily items are currently available for delivery on the Prime Now app.

Related: Amazon Job Postings Hint at Expansion of Same-Day Delivery Program

The service's appeal as a time-saver is obvious, and its rollout marks a significant milestone in Amazons quest to truly compete with brick-and-mortar stores. It's hard to fight a program that makes consumers' lives more convenient, and it doesn't get much more convenient than having essential items delivered to your door in about the time it would take to go out and buy them. "There are times when you can’t make it to the store and other times when you simply don’t want to go," David Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a statement. "There are so many reasons to skip the trip and now Prime members in Manhattan can get the items they need delivered in an hour or less."

It's yet be determined, however, if the high-cost logistics will be sustainable in New York or beyond. The company says that it plans to bring the service to additional cities in 2015.

Watch Amazon's video about the rollout below.

Related: Amazon Prime Members Are Starting to Get Free Shipping on Other Websites

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Amazon

Amazon Opens First Big 'Go' Grocery Store in Seattle

Amazon

Amazon Staffers Risk Jobs to Call Out Its Climate Change Policies

Amazon

How Amazon Makes Its Money