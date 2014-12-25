My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Habits

Want a Happier, More Productive Life? Check Out Our Top 10 Stories on Habits in 2014.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Sadly, most of us don’t have very good habits. We go to bed late and sleepwalk through our mornings. We expect a creative mindset to miraculously materialize. We chug coffee for breakfast, stay glued to our smartphones and neglect exercise to snack on junk.

The good news, however, is that it’s possible to change one’s ultimate trajectory -- in business and beyond -- by making small adjustments on a daily basis. From how to get your creative juices flowing to how to breeze through a seamless morning routine, read on for our top 10 stories about habit optimization in 2014.

10. Inspire the Innovation Monster Within
Creativity isn’t a birthright, but rather a skill that can be cultivated through time, practice and energy. Here are 5 habits to integrate into your daily routine to get the creative juices flowing.

9. 5 Morning Routines for Family Harmony and Business Success
In order to strike an optimal work-life balance within your family business, a consistent morning routine is key. Scheduling family meetings first thing in the morning, for instance, can be a great project management tool.

8. 15 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Every Day
From eating a hearty breakfast to visualizing future goals to expressing gratitude for past victories, the most successful entrepreneurs take time out of each day to invest in their own physical and emotional wellbeing.

7. 20 Ways to Make Today Amazing
Fallen into an unproductive rut? Here are 20 ways -- listening to audiobooks, snacking on almonds and recording your innermost thoughts in a journal, among them -- to resuscitate a dormant drive.

6. The Beginner's Guide to Getting Better Sleep
By living in a dark cave for 6 months straight, the French scientist Michel Siffre made some fascinating discoveries about the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, shedding new light on the age-old question: How much sleep do you really need?

5. The 4 Habits You Need to Be Successful
Sad news: most people don’t have very good habits. However, it’s possible to change your ultimate trajectory -- in business and beyond -- by making the following adjustments on a daily basis.

4. 7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs
Every night before bed, this entrepreneur asks himself the same question: If I live every day like I did today, what kind of future would that create?

3. 8 Steps to Having Wildly Productive Mornings
You’ll wake up for 25,000 mornings in your adult life -- give or take a few. From not opening emails until noon to sleeping with your phone off (and in another room), here are 8 ways to optimally kick off your day.

2. 21 Ways to Achieve Wealth and Success
These are the habits that distinguish the wealthy from the non-wealthy.

1. Forget Time Management. Do This Instead and Be More Productive.
Deciding to manage his energy rather than managing his time is the one habit that this behavior science expert says drastically increased his productivity. “We all have the same 24 hours in a day. It’s not whether the time is there, it’s like, ‘Are you energized and motivated to use the time that is available to you?’”

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Habits

If You Want to Break Out of the Middle Class, Avoid These Money Habits

Habits

How to Quit Slacking and Start Being More Productive With Tim Ferriss

Habits

It Comes Down to Your Subconscious: How Self-Hypnosis Can Help You Attain Your Goals