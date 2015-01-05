My Queue

To Improve His 'Media Diet,' Mark Zuckerberg Announces Virtual Book Club

Former Staff Writer
Mark Zuckerberg is pulling an Oprah Winfrey.

Days after crowdsourcing his New Year’s resolution among 50,000 Facebook fans, the billionaire has announced a new virtual book club entitled "A Year of Books."

The suggestion came care of Facebook user Cynthia Greco, Zuckerberg noted, whose proposal received more than 1,900 likes.

Every two weeks for the next year, Zuckerberg has vowed to read a new book -- "with an emphasis on learning about different cultures, beliefs, histories and technologies," he wrote in a Facebook post announcing the endeavor. Those who wish to follow along can do so via this dedicated Facebook page.

The group’s kickoff title will be The End of Power by Moisés Naím, which "explores how the world is shifting to give individual people more power that was traditionally only held by large governments, militaries and other organizations," according to Zuckerberg. It is a notion he believes in deeply.

Part of what drew him to the challenge, Zuckerberg said, is that "books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today." Given that Facebook has become one of the most notorious purveyors of clickbait on the web today, it is somewhat ironic that Zuckerberg said, "I'm looking forward to shifting more of my media diet towards reading books."

While reading a new book every other week may sound like a tall order, such personal challenges have become an annual tradition for Zuckerberg, who, in past years, has learned Mandarin, worn a tie to work every day and only eaten animals he personally slaughtered.

