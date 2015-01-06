My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

3 Business Takeaways from Elon Musk's Reddit AMA

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

There is a lot more to Elon Musk than just being the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he reveals that he likes whiskey and French food, is an avid video gamer -- enjoying BioShock, Fallout, Mass Effect, Civ and World of Warcraft -- and sleeps an average of six hours a night. Oh, and he also thinks showering on a daily basis is the habit that has the most positive impact in his life.  

Besides learning about his personal habits, Musk offered business advice and shared his thoughts about the future of his out-of-this-world endeavors.

Here are three takeaways:  

Related: After $2.3 Billion Facebook Buy, Oculus's 22-Year-Old Founder Allowed Himself This Single Splurge

1. He believes you can learn more than you think you can.

Musk is versed in the fields of software, mechanical and aerospace engineering, but he says that when it comes to learning new things, people have a tendency to "sell themselves short without trying."

He wrote, "One bit of advice: it is important to view knowledge as sort of a semantic tree -- make sure you understand the fundamental principles, i.e. the trunk and big branches, before you get into the leaves/details or there is nothing for them to hang on to."

Related: 100 Engineers Are Trying to Bring Elon Musk's Hyperloop Dream to Life

2. His take on how to deal with adversity.

Musk's advice for what to do in the face of hardship was simple: Don't give up. "There is a great quote by Churchill: 'If you're going through hell, keep going."'

3.  What's next for SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk had some news to impart about two of SpaceX's most talked about projects: the Mars Colonial Transporter and the spacesuits to go with it.

"The Mars transport system will be a completely new architecture…Good thing we didn't do it sooner, as we have learned a huge amount from Falcon and Dragon," he wrote.  As for the spacesuits, he says "We are putting a lot of effort into design esthetics, not just utility. It needs to both look like a 21st century spacesuit and work well. Really difficult to achieve both." He says that he is looking to present the plans for both in 2015. 

And as for the Tesla Model 3 -- "It won't look like other cars."

Related: Here's Elon Musk's Plan to Deliver Internet Access to Billions

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit