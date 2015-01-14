My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Get Naysayers to Participate in Team Building

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Get Naysayers to Participate in Team Building
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Odyssey Teams COO
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It can be a challenge to get even the most enthusiastic of employees to participate in team-building activities, and the announcement of mandatory events of this nature often prompts further complaints.

Silence the cynics and garner true interest in team building events by getting employees to see their value. Choose the right event and the perfect setting and communicating the value of the activity. 

Here are five tips for turning naysayers into willing (and maybe eager) team-building participants.  

Related: 6 Ways to Go Above and Beyond the Average Work Retreat

1. Deliver value.

Nothing is more precious to employees than their time. Often, employees' first reaction to the announcement of a team-building event is the thought that they have no time for what they see as a recreational activity with no significant takeaway.

Help employees understand the return they'll receive on their time investment by choosing an activity with a valuable takeaway for staffers, both personally and professionally. Companies that specialize in team building are currently seeing great success in philanthropic challenges.

2. Change the setting.

When gathered at the workplace, employees can find it challenging to refocus their attention on a team-building exercise. Select a new setting for your project to help employees disconnect from ringing phones and the constant flow of email.

Outdoor areas can be great for fresh air, but anywhere new will do. Rented meeting spaces or hotels can work well.

Related: 3 Team-Building Activities That Can Build Trust

3. Make the connection.

During team-building activities, help employees disconnect from their immediate work tasks and  focus on the project at hand. You will still want them to understand how the activity relates back to work, though.

They should not be thinking about their to-do list but rather contemplating how and why the time they’re taking out of their day makes them better and more productive team members.

Let the activity be fun but also have a true purpose for your company. Often companies host team-building activities with the assumption that employees inherently understand the purpose of the activity.

Avoid this mistake by relating the project back to the company in a clear fashion. Focus on individuals’ roles and how each helps the company. Communicate this idea throughout the process, helping employees make the connection.

4. Change employees’ mindsets.

Team-building events enlist communication skills and require attention to productivity. They take analytical and creative skills. 

A good team-building activity will tap specific skills from many different people.

Such activities can help change a naysayer mindset by showing staffers the value of working together for a common cause. Sometimes natural leaders and hidden skills will emerge in the process.

5. Document results.

Team building should not take place in a vacuum. Many companies make the mistake of hosting an event but never referencing it again. That can accidentally communicate to employees the idea that participating in the event was just checking off an item on a list.

Developing true interest in team-building activities means making such activities a living, breathing part of your company's culture.

Hire a freelance photographer or enlist a camera-enthusiast team member to take photos during the event, seminar or activity. Share these images with employees and the public. Use social media to create a conversation about what your team did and why. 

Related: Just Sticking Around for the Food? Why Company Culture Matters More Than Perks. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem

Ready For Anything

Why Your Employees Don't Have to Be Happy to Succeed