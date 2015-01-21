My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

5 Ways to Reduce the Cost of Employee Absences

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Employee absences carry a heavy cost for many employers. In fact, 75 percent of HR professionals say employee absences have a large impact on revenue and productivity, according to a study last April by Kronos and the Society for Human Resource Management of 700 of its members.

Despite the large costs associated with employee absences, many employers aren’t actively measuring the impact of employee absenteeism. Aon Hewitt’s "2014 Health Care Survey" discovered that only 36 percent of about 1,200 employers surveyed measure the impact of employee absences on their bottom line.

Knowing the driving factors behind employee absenteeism and how to prevent it can help employers reduce costs. Here are five ways to reduce the cost of employee absences:

Related: 4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy

1. Track employee absences.

Keeping track of employee absences is the first step to reducing costs. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, only 24 percent of respondents said they think their organization accurately tracks the financial liabilities associated with paid leave. Additionally, only one-third of employers use an integrated system for tracking absences.

Use an absence-management system such as TrackSmart or WorkDay to track employee absences. This will help ensure that employees don't abuse their sick time or go over their allotted number of approved absences.

Related: Don't Rubber-Stamp Your Company's Wellness Program

2. Change employee behavior through wellness programs.

There's a strong relationship between wellness programs and productivity, according to a Towers Watson survey done in 2013 of about 900 employers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The study found that high-effectiveness organizations with wellness initiatives experienced lower unplanned absences (just 3.3 days as opposed to four days).

Wellness programs can help employees maintain healthier lifestyles so that they don't miss work. Take steps to create a culture that focuses on healthy living and give employees the tools they need to keep in optimal health.

3. Help employees return to work.

Returning to work after an illness or injury is difficult for people. Yet 64 percent of 50 senior HR professionals across the United Kingdom surveyed last year by QBE said employers aren’t doing anything to help their employees return to work after a health-related absence.

Modify the workplace to accommodate employees struggling with an illness, injury or disability if permitted to do so by their health care provider. Give employees the opportunity to telecommute if needed and provide flexible work schedules.

4. Reduce office stress.

Workplaces are the biggest source of stress according to a 2013 American Psychological Association survey of 1,950 adults in the United States. Not only does stress cause people to miss work, but unplanned absences can create more of it in the office. The Society for Human Resource Management survey discovered that 61 percent of the respondents believed unplanned absences increase workplace stress.

The best way to address this problem is to aim to eliminate stress in the workplace. Create an environment where employees feel comfortable talking to managers about stressful situations and provide tools for decreasing them.

5. Offer a generous paid time-off policy.

Paid time off is a huge benefit for workers. Unfortunately, most American workers aren’t getting the vacation time they need. In a 2013 Expedia stud, 59 percent of Americans said they felt vacation deprived.  

When providing paid vacation time, determine the most common days that people are likely to request. Mondays, Fridays and days before national sporting events or public holidays are the most popular days for unplanned absences, according to 72 percent of the respondents in the Society for Human Resource Management survey. Having an awareness about these popular days will make it easier to budget for paid time off and unplanned absences.

What steps will you take to reduce the cost of employee absences?

Related: Taking Care of Business When an Illness Strikes

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem

Ready For Anything

Why Your Employees Don't Have to Be Happy to Succeed