Snow Way! Surprising Facts About Winter Storms (Infographic)

January 26, 2015 1 min read

As cities across the Northeast prepare for a massive blizzard, we wanted to bring you the cold, hard facts on some of the country’s coldest, hardest storms.

Some of the statistics are surprising. For instance, even if parts of the East Coast get slammed with three feet of snow as expected, that wouldn’t come close to the record for the most snowfall in a 24-hour period. That distinction goes to Silver Lake, Colo., which got more than six feet of snow one day back in 1921. Also, while Colorado is known to be a popular ski bunny meeting ground, the snowiest location in the country is Washington’s Mount Rainier.

Check out the infographic below, courtesy of Weather Underground, to discover the different types of winter storms and which ones will go down in history for their deadly intensity.

