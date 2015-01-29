My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starbucks

Kenny G Claims He Helped Inspire the Starbucks Frappuccino

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Kenny G is more than a jazzy saxophonist. He's also apparently a coffee revolutionary.

This week, the musician said in an interview with Bloomberg that as an early investor in Starbucks, he helped convince Howard Schultz to begin serving up Frappuccinos.

"At the beginning, Starbucks didn’t have anything but coffee. And there was another company, Coffee Bean, that had something called 'blended' that was a sweet drink, and people were lined up around the block," Kenny G says in the interview. "I would always call Howard and say, 'Howard, there’s this thing that they do there that’s like a milkshake or whatever.'"

Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino
Image credit: Elliott Brown | Flickr

Related: Starbucks Earnings Heat Up as Traffic Rebounds

G invested in Starbucks when the company was still picking up steam, on the advice of his uncle, one of the company's first investors. He reports that, while he didn't know much about coffee, he was immediately impressed by Schultz, prompting him to invest in the man behind the company.

Today, the saxophonist says that the Frappuccino is his favorite Starbucks drink. With the blended drink going from G's brainchild to a Starbucks go-to, we'll have to wait and see if the self-described "sweet guy" will warm up new blends as Starbucks builds up its gourmet coffee offerings

Related: With New Roastery, Starbucks Wants to be the 'Willy Wonka of Coffee'

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starbucks

Some Starbucks Baristas Are Begging Their Former CEO Not to Run for President

Starbucks

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Says He's Considering a 2020 Run 'to Restore Dignity and Honor Back in the Oval Office'

Starbucks

Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019