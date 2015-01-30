Chipotle-Backed Pizzeria Locale Expands to Kansas City

January 30, 2015 2 min read

Pizzeria Locale has one big advantage on other pizza chains trying to be the Chipotle of pizza – it's actually backed by Chipotle.

The pizza concept – a partnership between Chipotle and Colorado restauranteurs Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson – will open a third restaurant this summer in Kansas City, Mo., reports The Kansas City Star. The new location will mark the concept's first expansion beyond Colorado.

The original Pizzeria Locale opened in Boulder, Colo., in 2011. While the original restaurant was more traditional and formal, a second fast-casual location was opened with Chipotle's financial backing in 2013.

Pizzeria Locale combines speed with quality by utilizing high-temperature gas ovens that distribute heat evenly to create freshly-made customized pies in under two minutes. Toppings go well beyond pepperoni, with options such as arugula, broccoli and meatballs.

The move into Kansas City is reminiscent of Chipotle's own expansion. The burrito chain, which now has more than 1,700 locations, also opened its first restaurant outside of Colorado in the Kansas City area, back in 1998.

