My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal

Bovine Blowup: Red Bull in Trademark Dispute With Beer Startup Old Ox Brewery

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bovine Blowup: Red Bull in Trademark Dispute With Beer Startup Old Ox Brewery
Image credit: Ox Brewery | Twitter
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Austrian energy drink maker Red Bull is locking horns with a local brewery in Northern Virginia over claims that its logo, slogan and name, the Old Ox Brewery, amount to trademark infringement.

Red Bull’s legal team initially fired off a letter to Old Ox 10 months ago before the company had ever brewed a single beer, according to The Washington Post, in objection to a trademark application. Today, despite several concessions on Old Ox’s part -- including a reimagined logo and a vow never to make energy drinks -- the legal battle rages on.

And a Jan. 28 filing from Red Bull gets downright anatomical in its opposition to the Old Ox name: “An ‘ox’ and a ‘bull’ both fall within the same class of ‘bovine’ animals and are virtually indistinguishable to most consumers,” the filing reads. “In addition, an ox is a castrated bull.”

Red Bull has also taken issue with Old Ox’s use of the colors red, silver and blue, the brewery’s CFO, Graham Burns, tells the Post.

Related: Taylor Swift's Latest Trademark Filings Reveal a Shrewd Business Strategy

Old Ox, which says it takes its name from a Virginia road that dates to the early 18th century, has now responded with a letter of its own. The company’s president, Chris Burns, took Red Bull to task for “holding us hostage,” “stepping on our American dream” and “giving us one hell of a corporate wedgie.”

A can of Red Bull and a pint of Old Ox's Alpha Ox IPA. Compare the logos. (Red Bull; Old Ox Brewery)

 

“Do you claim exclusive rights to all things bovine?” Burns wrote. “Do you plan to herd all heifers, cows, yaks, buffalo, bison, and steer into your intellectual property corral, too?” Explaining that the products are ultimately dissimilar and reiterating his promise never to produce energy drinks, Burns urges Red Bull to “Leave us alone. Drop this trademark dispute.”

Red Bull settled a similar dispute with England’s Redwell microbrewery in 2013 after that company promised never to make energy drinks. However, Old Ox says it won’t rule out potentially producing soft drinks like root beer, according to the Post, which could cause the legal wrangling to drag on for years.

Related: Chick-fil-A Fails to Shut Down 'Eat More Kale' in Trademark Battle

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Illinois Makes it Legal to Replace Opioids with Marijuana

Legal

Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System

Legal

The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know